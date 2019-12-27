Lana Del Rey pleads for “no questions asked” return of sister’s stolen photography

Lana Del Rey has posted a plea on-line for stolen possessions belonging to her sister to be returned.

The singer’s photographer sister, Chuck Grant, has misplaced her “entire retrospective” within the theft, and Del Rey has provided a “no questions asked” reward for the secure return of the gadgets.

“This week, family mementos including my sisters entire retrospective were taken,” the singer tweeted.

“I’d love to encourage whoever took it to please consider sending any of the scans of her previous work back to us for a no questions asked reward. The work we lost can’t be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was.”

Chuck’s work has featured within the likes of Rolling Stone and Playboy, and he or she has collaborated with Lana on numerous her music movies.

Followers rushed to assist the secure return of the gadgets, calling the theft “terrible” and “really messed up”.

NME lately referred to as Lana Del Rey’s new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ the third greatest album of 2019, calling the file “a lush tapestry of swoonsome sounds and killer wit from America’s most underrated songwriter.”



“Lana Del Rey’s fifth album was her most fascinating but. She expressed resentment in the direction of her ‘man child’ boyfriend on the title monitor, but in addition acknowledged – with a nod to Leonard Cohen – that she was keen to face by him, declaring on ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’ that “I’m your man”.”

Earlier this 12 months, the singer introduced the title of her subsequent album, ‘White Hot Fever’, saying that it’ll come out in 2020.

Lana Del Rey will tour ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ within the UK on a run of enviornment dates subsequent February.