Lana Says Rusev Is Still In Love With Her

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding ceremony was interrupted by a number of folks. The ultimate one that stopped the ceremony was within the ring your entire time as Rusev popped out of an outsized wedding ceremony cake.

Days later, Lana despatched out a really brief tweet. It might additionally level towards the place this storyline is heading. We’ll need to see the place Liv Morgan performs into all of this, however Lana says Rusev continues to be in love together with her.

It’s very secure to say @RusevBUL continues to be in love with me.

She later tweeted out: “Everyone is in love with ME!” So, it’s not simply Rusev who’s infatuated with the Ravishing Russian.

Thousands and thousands of followers have watched Lana’s latest wedding ceremony catastrophe for their very own causes. The one factor Lana sees is that the eye continues to be on her which is the place she thinks it all the time must be.