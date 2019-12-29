Lana Wants To Be On All WWE Posters

WWE has a restricted quantity of house out there on their promotional materials. Lana goes to wish them to make room for her.

Lana not too long ago uploaded a video the place she observed that she was lacking from WWE’s poster. Bobby Lashley was included and she or he had fun kissing his picture. The 2 are set to be married on Monday.

As nice because it might need been to see her Bobby Lashley on the poster, Lana nonetheless desires to be included.

WWE Advertising I’m going to wish you to get it collectively and add ME on ALL the posters ! #HolidayTour

Clearly, Lana can be very completely happy to be featured on each poster WWE places out. That’s not more likely to occur in each occasion, however a minimum of she’ll get one other huge highlight on her throughout subsequent week’s Uncooked.