Lana Wants To Put An End To Her Verbal, Emotional & Cyber Abuse

There are only a few WWE superstars which have had fairly as a lot of a rollercoaster journey on the subject of fan reception in the previous few years than Lana.
She was, at one level, on prime of the world as one of the vital fashionable feminine stars of her technology. Then, as issues progressed each on and off display, the WWE Universe appeared to activate her in an enormous approach.
WWE has clearly determined to stroll straight into the fireplace with this by turning her heel and aligning her with Bobby Lashley, however after all, none of that justifies a few of the horrendous feedback she receives on social media.
It’s a powerful and clear message from the Ravishing Russian that regardless of all the keyboard warriors on the market dwelling for the highlight they obtain, she isn’t going to tolerate it anymore.
It’s the kind of stance all of us have to be taking no matter whether or not or not we’re able of actual notability or not. Social media can be utilized as an awesome device however on the planet of professional wrestling, it’s so uncommon that we see it being utilized in the correct of approach versus getting used to dump all around the wrestlers.
Lana will proceed to attempt to make an actual affect with the fabric she’s given on WWE programming, and even when you don’t prefer it, on the very least it’s essential to respect the truth that it is a human being we’re speaking about – not only a character.
