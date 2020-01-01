Lana Warns Not To Assume Anyone’s Sexuality

Liv Morgan made headlines when she interrupted the marriage of Lana and Rusev. She proclaimed her love for Lana and this resulted in a brawl that ended the ceremony. It additionally sparked an enormous dialogue about how WWE used a gay angle for shock worth.

Lana later commented saying that you simply shouldn’t assume somebody’s sexuality. She mentioned that simply because somebody isn’t outspoken about being a member of the LGBTQ neighborhood doesn’t imply they aren’t part of it.

Don’t assume somebody’s sexuality. Simply because they don’t seem to be out spoken within the LGTBQ neighborhood doesn’t imply that they’re not pansexual, bisexual, homosexual, transgender or making an attempt to course of their sexuality. Even when they’re married. For a lot of it’s sophisticated. Please have compassion



We must see the place this angle leads. They appear to have some attention-grabbing choices accessible to them as they head into 2020. Some beforehand ignored matters may also make their method onto WWE tv. Lana clearly has no downside addressing the subject both.