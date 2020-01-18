Lana Wonders If She’s The Only One Standing Up Against Bullies

Lana will get loads of warmth on account of her character on WWE tv. She is excellent at being hated, however the cyber bullying has to finish.

She’s acquired loss of life threats on account of her storyline with Bobby Lashley. Some individuals have been triggered. Lana is uninterested in cyber bullies and not too long ago spoke out towards them. She adopted that up with a message questioning if she’s the one one on this battle.

The place are people who have braveness to talk their thoughts? Communicate the reality even when they’re hated? Courageous sufficient to be completely different even when everybody bullies them? Am I the one one which has that braveness? I hope I can encourage generations to face up for reality & dare to be completely different

Lana will proceed talking her thoughts which has garnered her a considerable quantity of consideration previously. Let’s see if the cyber bullies get the message that she’s not going to place up with it anymore.