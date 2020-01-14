Landlord refuses to rent room to Gambian student because African cooking ‘makes the house SMELL’

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

A landlord refused to lease a room to a Gambian scholar after saying it was ‘just for Europeans’ as a result of African cooking ‘makes the home scent’.

Ebrima Mboob messaged Elina Vimbsone on Fb to rearrange to view a double room in central London.

Ms Vimbsone was initially enthusiastic however then modified her thoughts after realising the place he was from, based on screengrabs of the alternate.

The 24-year-old performing arts scholar advised Solar On-line: ‘I used to be fully shocked on the landlord’s response and I nonetheless am as we speak.

‘Rising up in England, I’ve skilled all kinds of racism, however this was the primary time that I’ve skilled one thing this absurd.’

Mr Mboob, who research at College of the Arts London and is initially from Gambia, stated the alternate had made him self-conscious about cooking African meals in case his housemates held related attitudes.

Refusing to lease a property resulting from an individual’s race is towards the legislation as a result of it breaches part 12 of the Equality Act 2010.

The alternate started with Mr Mboob asking if he might organize a viewing, to which Ms Vimbsone replied, ‘Positive, I do views as we speak from now until 7pm will [sic] be good if you happen to might make a time.’

However she then added: ‘Oh, simply seen your profile, it is for European individuals solely. Sorry mate…’

The indignant scholar hit again: ‘That is the worst factor I ever heard’.

Ms Vimbsone then stated: ‘We aren’t racist… we have now associates from Nigeria and all the home smells once they prepare dinner.’

The alternate ended with Mr Mboob calling the owner ‘racist’ and asking her to not message him once more.

In 2017, a multi-millionaire Kent landlord prompted outcry after advising letting brokers: ‘No colored individuals due to the curry scent on the finish of the tenancy.’

The case of Fergus Wilson, 71, led to a ruling by the Equality and Human Rights Fee that landlords couldn’t discriminate towards ethnic minorities.

In a separate incident, Wilson was convicted of racially abusing a visitors warden and handed a 12-month group order.

He was caught on digital camera saying: ‘Do you even communicate English? Take your silly f****** f***y again to your individual place the place you got here from.’

Wilson and his spouse Judith purchased their first buy-to-let house in 1986 and at one level had round 750.

Ms Vimbsone refused to remark when approached by The Solar.

