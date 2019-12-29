Lanterns lit at the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam for cancer campaign

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Printed: 15:33 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 15:46 EST, 29 December 2019

Commercial

1000’s of lanterns have been lit on the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam for the fourth version of a marketing campaign by the Dutch Most cancers Society.

With the unbelievable show, the group hopes to boost consciousness for people who find themselves coping with most cancers.

Every lantern has the title of a cherished one preventing most cancers or who has misplaced their battle with the illness written on it.

Beautiful photos present the rows of lanterns organized right into a coronary heart form in the midst of the stadium, glowing at the hours of darkness.

A few of the unbelievable photographs present one of many organisers strolling by means of the rows of lights within the venue, utterly dwarfed by the variety of lights.

The Dutch Most cancers Society was established in 1949 and has run the lantern occasion for the final three years.

1000’s of lanterns have been lit on the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam for the fourth version of the lantern marketing campaign by the Dutch Most cancers Society

With the unbelievable show, the group hopes to boost consciousness for people who find themselves coping with most cancers. The stalls of the stadium have been additionally lit up in several colors

Every lantern has the title of a cherished one preventing most cancers or who has misplaced their battle with the illness written on it

A few of the unbelievable photographs present one of many organisers strolling by means of the rows of lights within the venue, utterly dwarfed by the variety of lights

The Dutch Most cancers Society was established in 1949 and has run the lantern occasion for the final three years. Two persons are seen putting their lanterns within the show

The Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam is lit in pink for the occasion involving hundreds of lanterns donated by the family and friends of these residing with most cancers

Beautiful photos present the rows of lanterns organized right into a coronary heart form in the midst of the stadium, glowing at the hours of darkness. The town might be seen within the background

1000’s of lanterns have been lit on the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam in the course of the fourth version of the lantern marketing campaign by the Dutch Most cancers Society