LAPD gang-framing scandal could have ripple effect on criminal cases

A scandal rocking the Los Angeles Police Division over allegations that members of the LAPD’s elite Metro Division falsely portrayed individuals as gang members can also be prompting questions on whether or not the claims will have an effect on ongoing prison instances involving the accused officers.

The scope of the allegations are nonetheless unclear, however LAPD Chief Michel Moore mentioned the inner investigation now contains 20 officers. Officers assigned throughout town are suspected of falsifying area interview playing cards from site visitors stops and coming into incorrect details about these questioned in an effort to spice up cease statistics.

To date, the Los Angeles County district lawyer is potential prison costs towards one officer.

Legislation enforcement sources informed The Occasions that the LAPD is working with prosecutors to find out whether or not any prison instances are tied to the alleged falsified information and whether or not the investigation casts doubt on any testimony from the accused officers. That course of, the sources mentioned, is ongoing.

Moore mentioned the investigation initially centered on three officers and expanded to others who labored with the unique three after which to others who labored with a second group, the chief mentioned.

Moore mentioned 10 officers have been assigned to residence and have had their police powers suspended. One other 10 have been faraway from the road as a result of investigators have discovered discrepancies of their work and “don’t know if it’s inaccuracies or falsehoods,” Moore mentioned.

George Gascon, a former LAPD assistant chief who’s searching for to unseat Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, referred to as on her to pause the prosecutions of any instances involving the officers below investigation.

“Police are the guardians of our community,” Gascon mentioned. “When our guardians betray the public’s trust, it is incumbent upon the district attorney to safeguard the integrity of the system by ensuring that betrayal does not undermine the fair administration of justice.”

It’s unclear what number of instances may very well be referred to as into query.

Lacey’s workplace mentioned it was investigating the matter however didn’t tackle detailed questions from The Occasions.

“Our office is following an established process to ensure we fulfill our constitutional and statutory discovery obligations and updating our Discovery Compliance System as appropriate,” the assertion mentioned. “The underlying matter is still under review and therefore we cannot comment further.”

The LAPD mentioned it launched the investigation final 12 months after a Van Nuys mom acquired a letter in early 2019 informing her that her son had been recognized as a gang member. She believed her son was misidentified and reported it to a supervisor at a close-by police station. The supervisor instantly reviewed physique digital camera footage and different info and located inaccuracies within the officer‘s statements. The department removed the woman’s son from the gang database.

Whereas Moore mentioned the inner investigation had discovered a number of instances wherein body-cam movies did match what officers had documented of their paperwork, he pledged that the division was working to grasp the “depth and breadth” of the scandal.