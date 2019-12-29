LAPD increases patrols near synagogues after stabbings at New York area Hanukkah event

Los Angeles police have stepped up patrols in and round Jewish communities and synagogues after a person stabbed and wounded 5 folks gathered for a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s dwelling in New York.

The elevated patrols are “out of an abundance of caution,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted Sunday morning. The LAPD didn’t elaborate on the additional safety measures.

“The LAPD stands with members of our Jewish community,” Moore tweeted. “There is no place for hate in Los Angeles.”

The stabbings occurred on the seventh evening of Hanukkah, which the victims had been celebrating within the rabbi’s dwelling north of New York Metropolis. One particular person was severely wounded and is in crucial situation.

It follows a collection of assaults concentrating on Jews within the area, together with a capturing at a kosher grocery retailer in New Jersey earlier this month that left six lifeless, together with a police officer and three folks inside the shop.

Beverly Hills police arrested Anton Nathaniel Redding of Millersville, Pa., earlier this month in reference to the ransacking of town’s Nessah Synagogue through which prayer books had been shredded and a number of other Jewish relics broken.

Redding has been charged with vandalism of a non secular property and business housebreaking, expenses that embrace a penalty enhancement for a hate crime, police stated.

Hate crimes in Los Angeles County have reached their highest level in almost a decade, in line with an annual report by the Los Angeles County Fee on Human Relations. Though non secular crimes general declined barely, anti-Jewish crimes rose 14% and constituted 83% of religion-motivated crimes.

In April, a capturing on the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego County that left one lifeless got here precisely six months after 11 worshipers had been killed on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Instances workers author Sarah Parvini contributed to this report.