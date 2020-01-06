LAPD officer pleads not guilty to touching dead woman’s breast

A Los Angeles police officer who allegedly touched a useless lady’s breast whereas he was on obligation final fall pleaded not responsible Monday to a felony depend.

David Rojas, 27, may resist three years in state jail if convicted of getting sexual contact with human stays with out authority.

Rojas, who’s free on $20,000 bail, appeared in a downtown courtroom to enter his plea. He was ordered to return Feb. 27, when a date is anticipated to be set for a preliminary listening to to find out whether or not there may be enough proof to proceed to trial.

Rojas and his companion responded Oct. 20 to a report of a attainable useless lady in a residence. He’s accused of touching the girl’s breast whereas he was alone within the room, in response to the district lawyer’s workplace.

The allegation towards Rojas was dropped at the division Nov. 20.

The four-year Los Angeles Police Division veteran — who was assigned to the downtown-area Central Division — was subsequently positioned on depart.

He was arrested Dec. 12 by Los Angeles police and launched on bond later that day, in response to jail information.

“This incident is extremely disturbing and does not represent the values of the Los Angeles Police Department,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore stated then.

“The Los Angeles Police Protective League will not defend Mr. Rojas during his criminal proceedings, and his alleged behavior is abhorrent and an affront to every law enforcement professional working for the LAPD,” the league stated in a press release.