LAPD officers suspected of falsely portraying people as gang members, falsifying records

Greater than a dozen Los Angeles law enforcement officials with the elite Metro Division are being investigated on suspicion of probably falsifying info they gathered throughout stops and portraying folks as gang members or associates, in line with a number of sources.

The officers assigned to particular patrols in South Los Angeles are suspected of falsifying discipline interview playing cards throughout stops and inputting details about these questioned that was incorrect in an effort to spice up cease statistics.

A few of the officers have been faraway from lively obligation and in it a minimum of one case physique digicam and automotive recordings didn’t match the accounts within the discipline interview playing cards, in line with the sources.

Chief Michel Moore on Monday reached out to some civic leaders in South L.A. to elucidate the investigation.

“An officer’s integrity must be absolute. There is no place in the Department for any individual who would purposely falsify information on a Department report,” Moore mentioned in an announcement.

The Occasions investigation , printed in January, confirmed that Metro officers stopped African American drivers at a fee greater than 5 instances their share of town’s inhabitants.

In response, the LAPD introduced final fall it will drastically reduce on pulling over random automobiles.

