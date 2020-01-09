Large cave discovered near Glenwood Springs in path of proposed mining expansion

Dripstone formations within the decrease stage of Witches’ Pantry Cave. Photograph by Dripstone formations within the decrease stage of Witches Pantry Cave. (Offered by Kristen Levy through Submit Unbiased)

Cave specialists and opponents of a mining growth in Glenwood Springs made a stunning discovery in October: A beforehand unknown cave.

Grand Junction caver Richard Rhinehart and Rifle resident Rob McFarland, each members of the Colorado Cave Survey, went seeking the cave after noticing peculiarities in a geological survey paid for by the mining firm RMR Industrial as a part of its proposed quarry growth.

The cave entrance is about 6 toes large and 10 toes lengthy, and descends like a chute into the bottom. On the backside, Rhinehart and McFarland discovered quite a few animal bones, together with a bear, sheep and different small animals.

With no less than 150 toes of cave found, and way more suspected, Witches’ Pantry is essentially the most important cave north of Glenwood Springs after the Fairy Caves. The final time a cave was found within the space was on the japanese rim of Oasis Creek in 1985, in keeping with Rhinehart.

Rhinehart despatched the BLM a report of the cave discovery Dec. 6, and plans to ask that it’s designated a major cave. Though that designation alone might not have any weight to cease a mining operation, during which case the cave would turn out to be a casualty of the growth, Rhinehart mentioned.

