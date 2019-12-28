Large Gatherings Banned In Ayodhya Till February 25

The choice got here after violent protests in Uttar Pradesh over the amended Citizenship Act.

Massive gatherings will stay banned in Ayodhya until February 25, district administration has stated.

Ayodhya district Justice of the Peace Anuj Kumar Jha on Thursday stated Part 144, which prohibits an meeting of greater than 4 individuals in an space, will stay in power within the district until February 25.

The choice got here after violent protests in Uttar Pradesh over the amended Citizenship Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.

Underneath the prohibitory orders, individuals should take the permission of the administration for organising any programme in Ayodhya.