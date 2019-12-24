Large Gatherings Banned Near Delhi’s Mandi House Ahead Of Protests

Jamia college students have been protesting towards the brand new citizenship legislation.

New Delhi:

Forward of at present’s protest march deliberate by the scholars of Jamia Millia Islamia College towards the amended Citizenship Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents, massive gatherings have been banned in central Delhi’s Mandi Home space.

Greater than every week after a large protest by Jamia college students led to violence – resulting in police crackdown on the college – college students had at present deliberate an enormous march from Mandi Home to Jantar Mantar, the designated space for protests within the nationwide capital. Nonetheless, they’ve been denied permission by Delhi Police to carry the demonstration. Safety has been heightened within the space.

The police crackdown on Jamia college students on December 15 after violence at a march organised by the scholars had led to protests throughout the nation over the brand new citizenship legislation. Jamia college students had distanced themselves from the violence on the march the place mob clashed with the police and set fireplace to buses and two-wheelers.

College students on the Aligarh Muslim College (AMU) clashed with the police the identical night time after their solidarity stroll was stopped. In a number of cities, together with Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Varanasi, college students held midnight protests.

Final week, college students the world over expressed concern over using police drive throughout these protests. Over 400 college students from completely different US universities, together with Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Stanford and Tufts, issued a joint assertion expressing solidarity with the protesters at Jamia and AMU.

In an announcement on the clampdown, college students and students of the Oxford College had criticized the brand new Citizenship legislation. The legislation “stipulates preferential treatment to religious minorities while explicitly excluding Muslims from its purview,” it learn.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act – that cleared parliament earlier this month – makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it should assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

