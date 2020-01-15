Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals star receiver, returning for 2020 season

TEMPE, Arizona — Cardinals star vast receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming again to the staff for the 2020 season.

There was hypothesis the 36-year-old Fitzgerald may retire, however the staff introduced Wednesday he has signed a one-year contract.

In 16 seasons with Arizona, Fitzgerald is the Cardinals’ franchise chief in video games performed (250), receptions (1,378), receiving yards (17,083), receiving touchdowns (120), complete touchdowns (120) and 100-yard video games (49). His 1,378 profession receptions are essentially the most by any participant in NFL historical past with a single staff.

He ranks second all time behind Corridor of Famer Jerry Rice (1,549). Fitzgerald’s 17,083 profession receiving yards additionally rank second in NFL historical past, whereas his 120 profession landing receptions are sixth.

Within the 2019 season finale in opposition to the Rams, Fitzgerald appeared in his 250th profession sport for the Cardinals, changing into the primary wideout and 13th participant in NFL historical past to look in no less than 250 video games with a single staff.

An 11-time Professional Bowler, Fitzgerald has performed all 16 video games in every of the final 5 years (2015-19) and his streak of 84 consecutive begins is the longest lively streak amongst NFL vast receivers.