Lars Sullivan Adult Film Past Could Change How Vince McMahon Sees Him In WWE

Lars Sullivan was checked out as a prime prospect to make his method up WWE’s ranks. Now that may not be a lot the case.

Pornographic films surfaced that includes Lars Sullivan utilizing the identify Mitch Bennett. That identify was synonymous with homoerotic leisure.

It was stated on Fightful Choose that this new state of affairs with Lars Sullivan may need executed some critical harm to how McMahon will view The Freak from this level on. His job is secure, however his push may not be.

Oh, they know, they know… so the care factor? [Do they care?] After I contacted — properly wrestlers contacted me asking if I’d recognized about it earlier than and I had no clue. The factor that I used to be particularly advised was he gained’t get fired for it, however one particular person stated: ‘Vince might never look at him the same way again’ — as a result of that’s simply how Vince is. That was what one wrestler’s opinion was of the matter.

Lars Sullivan remains to be out of motion with a knee harm. He might be again over the summer season. Let’s see if followers will neglect about his facet profession as Mitch Bennett by then.

