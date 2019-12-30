Lars Sullivan Withdraws From Social Media After Adult Film Career Resurfaces

Lars Sullivan’s WWE profession was simply getting began after which he suffered an damage. Whereas he was recovering from his knee surgical procedure one other skeleton in his closet emerged.

It was found that Lars Sullivan carried out beneath the title Mitch Bennett in quite a lot of gay pornographic movies. Now it seems that Sullivan has gone off the radar as soon as once more.

Following the phrase getting out about his pornographic previous, Sullivan deleted his Twitter account. He additionally modified his Instagram account to Non-public. Until you have been already following him then you may’t see his posts.

At this level we’ve got not heard something from Lars Sullivan or WWE about this newest revelation. We’ll simply must see if it alters any plans for his eventual comeback.