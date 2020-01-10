Lars Sullivan’s Current WWE Status Unknown After Adult Film Past Resurfaced

Lars Sullivan’s title got here up within the information a few week in the past in a manner that almost all followers by no means anticipated. Previous pornographic footage believed to be him was found on-line and it quickly unfold in all places.

The Wrestling Observer Publication stories that presently it’s unknown whether or not this latest improvement has modified his standing with WWE. He was out of motion with a knee harm, however had already created a little bit of bother for himself because of trolling message board feedback he made from a racial and homophobic selection years earlier than his WWE profession began.

There may be nothing else recognized at this level concerning if this modifications issues inside the firm or not



We’ll must see what WWE’s plan is for Lars Sullivan. WWE may nonetheless have some huge plans for him.

It was not made clear if this could possibly be a violation of WWE’s ethics coverage both. He did these movies earlier than WWE, however he additionally made message board feedback previous to signing with WWE. If Sullivan knowledgeable WWE of his message board exercise we additionally marvel if he knowledgeable them of his previous within the grownup leisure trade.

Vince McMahon noticed him as a high star earlier than his harm hiatus began. Will probably be fascinating to see how he’s used at this level and whether or not WWE followers will neglect about his alleged alter-ego Mitch Bennett.