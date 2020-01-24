January 23, 2020 | 11:03pm

Everybody is aware of that what occurs in Vegas stays in Vegas.

However Sin Metropolis is reportedly set to replace its well-known motto with a brand new spin, seventeen years after the well-known tourism marketing campaign launched.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Conference and Guests Authority, has tweeted that the advertising gimmick will likely be unveiled in the course of the chamber’s Preview Las Vegas occasion in the course of the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The brand new phrase is imagined to be “What happens here, only happens here,” ABC Information reported.

In November, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith instructed the group throughout a present to reply “only happens here” after calling out “what happens here,” the Las Vegas Assessment-Journal reported.

The “What happens in Vegas” promoting marketing campaign, created by company R&R Companions, has been so standard that it was even the identify of a 2008 film starring Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher.