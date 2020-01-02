January 2, 2020 | 2:13pm

Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect accused of brutally kidnapping a lady who was caught on surveillance video banging on a door and screaming for assist, in accordance with a report.

Darnell Rodgers LVMPD

Darnell Rodgers, 23, was collared about three a.m. Thursday and charged with kidnapping and home battery, in accordance with the Las Vegas Solar.

Detectives used suggestions from the general public to find the sufferer and determine Rodgers, police stated.

The lady was captured in horrifying doorbell digital camera footage pounding on the door Wednesday and pleading for assist earlier than the suspect is seen dashing up, kicking her and hauling her off by the hair.

She pleaded, “Stop, stop, stop! Please!” She additionally was heard uttering his first title in the course of the scary incident.

The person responded, “You always (expletive) do that! Get in the car!”