Lashkar-e-Toiba Terrorist Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar:

A Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist was arrested from Awantipora space of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police mentioned on Thursday.

“Police arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit LeT in Awantipora,” a police spokesman mentioned.

He has been recognized as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Maheed resident of Dangerpora-Padgampora in Pulwama district, the spokesman mentioned.

“As per police records he has been assisting the active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT operating in the areas of Padgampora, Sonrigund, Gulzarpora, Beighpora, Reshipora and Dangerpora areas of Awantipora,” the spokesman mentioned.

As per the investigation, Dar was concerned in threatening and intimidating civilians residing within the space, the spokesman mentioned including he was additionally concerned in offering logistic assist to LeT cadres working in Awantipora.

Case beneath related part of legislation has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and additional investigation within the matter is in progress.