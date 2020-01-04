Lashkar Terrorist Arrested From Hospital In J&K’s Srinagar: Police

Nisar Ahmad Dar is a resident of the Hajin space of Bandipore district in north Kashmir.

Srinagar:

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, in the present day, the police mentioned.

Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin space of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Particular Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital within the metropolis, a police official mentioned.

Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Nisar Dar arrested by J&Ok Police & Secuirity Forces.

He had escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal wherein one Pakistani terrorist of proscribed terror outfit was killed. This dreaded terrorist was needed in lots of terror crimes. pic.twitter.com/RcgoC1nahA — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) January four, 2020

He belonged to the LeT outfit, the official mentioned, including that additional particulars are awaited.