Lasith Malinga Ready To Quit After Sri Lanka’s T20I Series Loss To India

Lasith Malinga stated Sunday he was prepared to face down as Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 skipper after the group’s humiliating 2-Zero loss to India of their newest international tour. Coming back from the collection, the 36-year-old informed reporters that Sri Lanka was simply not ok to make an influence within the 20 over recreation. He stated Sri Lankan bowlers weren’t in a position to prohibit opponents whereas the batsmen have been incapable of placing up the 170 runs wanted for a preventing probability in a match.

“We don’t have that,” Lasith Malinga stated, including that it was unfair to anticipate a successful efficiency from the group given they have been ranked simply ninth on this planet when returned to the captaincy simply over a 12 months in the past.

However he added that he was “ready to accept” his accountability for the group’s efficiency.

“I am ready any time. I am ready to quit,” he stated.

Malinga led Sri Lanka to the T20 World Cup title in 2014 and remained in cost till early 2016.

His return to the highest job in December 2018 was a shock as he had misplaced his spot within the group after recurring accidents compelled him to take a seat out a number of tournaments.

Frictions have been evident within the Sri Lankan group beneath Malinga’s management, the Sunday Island newspaper reported.

“There seems to be deep divisions in the side. As captain, he has also sidelined his predecessors” together with Thisara Perera and Angelo Mathews, the paper stated.

The primary match in Guwahati was deserted after rain, however India gained the second by India by seven wickets and the third by 78 runs.