Lasith Malinga Says Sri Lanka Missed “Main Bowler” Isuru Udana vs India

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga mentioned on Tuesday that they missed their “main bowler” Isuru Udana who bought injured throughout warm-up simply earlier than they went out to defend 143 within the second T20I towards India in Indore on Tuesday. Sri Lanka misplaced by seven wickets as India trampled them to take 1-Zero lead within the three-match sequence on the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The primary match in Guwahati was referred to as off and not using a ball being bowled as a consequence of rain and damp pitch. The ultimate sport of the sequence can be performed in Pune on Friday.

“He’s (Udana) our main bowler and is very experienced in this format. He got injured just before we went out to bowl. He’s recovering now. We also need to give opportunities to the youngsters,” mentioned Malinga on the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We were around 25-30 runs short. We tried to bowl consistent line and length. The bowlers did well to drag the match till the 18th over,” Malinga added.

India chased down the modest goal with 15 balls to spare. Sri Lanka misplaced wickets at common intervals after they have been put into bat.