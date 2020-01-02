Last date for application for MBA in Ambedkar University extended

Delhi (AUD) has prolonged the final date of utility for admission to MBA. Below this, 31 may be utilized on-line by visiting the approved web site of AUD by January.

AUD invited purposes from October 22 for admission to MBA from the educational session 2020 – 22 from October. Below this, 31 might be utilized on-line by December. AUD has determined to increase the date to permit extra college students to use. As per info obtained from AUD, the educational session of MBA will begin from July 2020. Admission will probably be from the benefit ready on the premise of CAT rating or AUD entrance examination. 23 There will probably be entrance examination on February. Additionally, Aptitude and Common Consciousness will probably be examined. For these profitable candidates, there will probably be interview and essay writing check within the second week of March, after which admission benefit will probably be ready.