Last of the Mohicans TV series in the works from No Time To Die director

The director of the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die, is bringing a brand new model of The Final of the Mohicans to the small display screen.

Cary Fukunaga, whose earlier directing credit embrace crime drama True Detective and star-studded Netflix collection Maniac, is co-writing the collection for American streaming service HBO Max.

The Final of the Mohicans was written by writer James Fenimore Cooper and first printed in 1826, telling the romance between a tribesman and the daughter of a British officer towards the backdrop of the Seven Years’ Conflict.

It has been tailored into movie quite a few occasions, the newest being in 1992 with Daniel Day-Lewis within the lead function.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the brand new collection has acquired a script order from HBO Max, with Nicole Kassell (Watchmen) hooked up to direct.

When the mission was first introduced, Fukunaga advised Deadline: “The conflict of civilizations through the Seven Years Conflict, which frames the story of ‘Last of the Mohicans’ has been a long-time ardour of mine. It was a world battle earlier than the time period even existed. [sic]

“The opportunity to recreate the story’s strong-willed and free-thinking characters, with talents including [co-writer] Nick Osborne and Nicole Kassell, is incredibly exciting to me.”

Fukunaga’s No Time To Die just lately made headlines after composer Hans Zimmer was introduced in on the final minute to write down a rating, following Dan Romer’s exit over artistic variations.

HBO Max might not develop into obtainable within the UK, so if Final of the Mohicans makes it to the display screen it could seemingly discover another broadcaster.