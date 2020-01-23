Last Remaining Chinese Paddlefish Cackling In Rafters Of World Wildlife Fund Press Conference Declaring It Extinct

GLAND, SWITZERLAND—Sneering with delight from a darkened catwalk far above the viewers, the ultimate remaining Chinese language Paddlefish was reportedly cackling Thursday within the rafters of a World Wildlife Fund press convention declaring it extinct. “Look at those fools down there with their phony tears and empty words, little realizing that it was all a canard, that I’m here in the shadows, soaking it in,” mentioned the final extant member of the Psephurus genus, smirking down on the audio system under mourning the eradication of its species. “So, this is what it’s like to witness one’s own death, eh? And after this, I am free to do whatever I want, free for my grand machinations to begin.” At press time, the massive primarily freshwater fish had gotten tangled in a rope and fallen onto the stage under, eliciting gasps of shock from the gang.