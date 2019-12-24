Last Squadron Of MiG 27 To Be Decommissioned In Jodhpur On December 27

Jodhpur had two squadrons of MiG 27, of which one had been decommissioned earlier this 12 months

Jodhpur:

IAF’s “lethal” fighter plane MiG 27, which proved to be “ace attacker” throughout the 1999 Kargil warfare and earned nickname of “Bahadur” from pilots, are all set to cross into the wonderful historical past of nation’s air pressure on Friday when their final squadron of seven planes could have its final sortie from Jodhpur air base.

“The squadron of seven MiG 27 will have its last sortie from Jodhpur Air Base on December 27. All the planes of this squadron will be decommissioned on this day, after which none of them would be flying anywhere in the country,” mentioned defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh on Tuesday, saying the scheduled decommissioning of Russian-made MiG 27 plane from the South West Air Command.

A New Delhi-based IAF officer mentioned the Jodhpur-based squadron of MiG 27 is the final one not solely in SWAC however in the complete nation.

“After decommissioning of MiG 27’s last squadron from Jodhpur air base, the aircraft will pass into history not only in India but in the entire world. No other country operates MiG 27 now,” mentioned the officer, requesting anonymity.

Col Ghosh mentioned although the precise destiny of this MiG 27 squadron planes just isn’t but recognized, however largely after decommissioning, the planes are both used as souvenirs or returned to the bottom or depot and even may very well be given to another nation.

Jodhpur had two squadrons of MiG 27, of which one had been decommissioned earlier this 12 months, he mentioned.

That is the one squadron left now often called Scorpion 29 comprising seven upgraded MiG 27 at Jodhpur Air Base, he added.

Earlier than this, two squadrons of MiG 27 had been decommissioned from Hashimara air base in West Bengal.

Based on Col Ghosh, a ceremonial adieu could be accorded to this superb and “lethal fighter aircraft” of the Indian Air Power at Jodhpur.

Sources mentioned all fighter pilots of MiG 27 will assemble on the base to fly the final sortie of the aircraft in numerous formations and a salute might be accorded on touchdown.