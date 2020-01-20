A ‘stolen’ WWI memorial stone for ‘The Final Tommy’ Harry Patch has been discovered two years after it vanished – because it emerged a driver saved it from being dumped in a river.

Harry Patch attended the disclosing of the memorial stone in 2008 at Langemarck, Belgium, simply six miles from Ypres the place tens of hundreds of troopers have been killed and lots of extra injured between 1914 and 1918.

The heroic Tommy, who was conscripted on the age of 18 simply two years into the conflict, died in July 2009, on the age of 111.

Simon Louagie (left), from Talbot Home, and Johan Vandewalle, proprietor of De Dreve cafe at Polygon Wooden, pictured with the Harry Patch memorial stone two years after it disappeared

A gaggle of cadets visiting the memorial in Belgium in July 2018 found the memorial stone was lacking – and it remained lacking for 2 complete years.

Now, Harry’s stone has been returned to Langemarck after ending up on the opposite facet of Belgium in a weird flip of occasions.

Navy historian Jeremy Banning shared the outstanding story on Sunday.

He stated a lorry driver from east Belgium saved the memorial from being thrown into the Steenbeek River.

In a sequence of Tweets, Mr Banning wrote: ‘Unbelievably, the lacking memorial has now turned up.

‘The story goes lorry driver was parked close by when he noticed a farmer in his tractor reversing into the memorial.

‘The farmer obtained out and, in a rage, was making an attempt to take away the memorial as he thought-about it was in his approach. He needed to throw it into the Steenbeek.

‘Our lorry driver remonstrated with him and took it away relatively than let it’s thrown into the Steenbeek.

‘Our lorry driver lives in east Belgium and reported it to the police however no motion was taken,’ Mr Banning added.

The historian wrote that the lorry driver managed to make use of social media to trace down cafe proprietor Johan Vandewalle, who runs De Dreve cafe at Polygon Wooden – the positioning of the Battle of Ypres in 1917.

And yesterday (Sunday), the lorry driver travelled again throughout Belgium at hand the stone again over to Johan.

Mr Banning added: Till Could the memorial can be on show at Johan’s glorious museum at De Dreve in Polygon Wooden.

‘It’ll then be moved to Talbot Home Museum, part of the brand new exhibition the place it can stay. Nice information. However humorous previous world eh?,’ he concluded.

Harry Patch was born in Combe Down close to Bathtub, Somerset, in 1898.

In October 1916, two years into the First World Warfare, he was conscripted into the British Military and reported for obligation at a barracks in Taunton.

He went on to serve within the trenches, seeing a number of the most horrific battles of the conflict.

Recruited as a non-public, he served for a number of regiments, and was promoted to lance corporal – solely, in response to one story, to be demoted once more following a fist combat with a soldier over some boots.

Through the Battle of Passchendaele he suffered a groin harm when a shell exploded, killing a number of comrades, and in September 1917 he returned to Britain to recuperate.

Whereas recovering on the Isle of Wight, Armistice was declared with Germany in November 1918.

In 2008 he was given freedom of the Somerset metropolis of Wells.

In July 2009, Harry Patch formally grew to become the oldest dwelling veteran and in addition, in response to some, the oldest man within the UK.

He died on July 25, 2009, aged 111, and was given a funeral on August 6 that 12 months at Wells Cathedral