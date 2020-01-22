Latest Famitsu review scores

The most recent overview scores have come by way of from the newest version of Japanese gaming journal, Famitsu. The overview part is just a little barebones this week with solely 4 video games rated. The very best rated online game this week is a tie between Espresso Discuss and Valfaris that are each on the Nintendo Swap system. Right here’s this week’s Famitsu critiques:
- Espresso Discuss (PS4, Swap) – 7/7/9/eight [31/40]
- Sisters Royale: 5 Sisters Below Hearth (PS4, Swap) – 6/7/eight/7 [28/40]
- Valfaris (PS4, Swap) – eight/eight/eight/7 [31/40]
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4) – eight/7/7/eight [30/40]
One remark
I’m happy with all of the Warhammer video games we see these days.
LikeLike