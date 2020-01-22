Latest Famitsu review scores

ps Swap xbox
The newest evaluate scores have come by way of from the newest version of Japanese gaming journal, Famitsu. The evaluate part is somewhat barebones this week with solely 4 video games rated. The best rated online game this week is a tie between Espresso Speak and Valfaris that are each on the Nintendo Swap system. Right here’s this week’s Famitsu opinions:
- Espresso Speak (PS4, Swap) – 7/7/9/eight [31/40]
- Sisters Royale: 5 Sisters Beneath Fireplace (PS4, Swap) – 6/7/eight/7 [28/40]
- Valfaris (PS4, Swap) – eight/eight/eight/7 [31/40]
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4) – eight/7/7/eight [30/40]
