News

Latest Famitsu review scores

January 22, 2020
1 Min Read

ps Swap xbox

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Depart a Remark on Newest Famitsu evaluate scores

The newest evaluate scores have come by way of from the newest version of Japanese gaming journal, Famitsu. The evaluate part is somewhat barebones this week with solely 4 video games rated. The best rated online game this week is a tie between Espresso Speak and Valfaris that are each on the Nintendo Swap system. Right here’s this week’s Famitsu opinions:

  • Espresso Speak (PS4, Swap) – 7/7/9/eight [31/40]
  • Sisters Royale: 5 Sisters Beneath Fireplace (PS4, Swap) – 6/7/eight/7 [28/40]
  • Valfaris (PS4, Swap) – eight/eight/eight/7 [31/40]
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4) – eight/7/7/eight [30/40]

Supply / Through

Depart a Reply

Fill in your particulars beneath or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You might be commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You might be commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment