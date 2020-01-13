Latest UK video games charts now with digital sales

The most recent UK video video games charts are actually in and there’s a significant change this week as they now embody digital gross sales. Nevertheless, Nintendo doesn’t present digital gross sales from the eShop so that you received’t be seeing any Nintendo Swap titles within the high ten, so it’s not ultimate. Take a look on the revised charts which sees Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare reign supreme as soon as once more.

Rating Title 1 Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 Grand Theft Auto V three FIFA 20 four Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 5 Rainbow Six: Siege 6 Star Wars Battlefront II 7 Pink Lifeless Redemption 2 eight Monopoly Plus 9 The Sims four 10 Spider-Man

Supply