Laura Tobin breaks down in tears as she achieves her ‘childhood dream’ with visit to NASA

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline

Printed: 04:20 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:23 EST, 24 January 2020

Laura Tobin broke down in tears on Good Morning Britain on Friday as she fulfilled her ‘childhood dream’ by visiting NASA.

The meteorologist, 38, was overwhelmed with emotion as she offered a section exhibiting the vigorous coaching regime for trainee astronauts.

Laura grew to become teary-eyed as she watched NASA mimic area circumstances by making the astronauts full duties underwater for six-and-a-half hours.

Emotional: Laura Tobin broke down in tears on Good Morning Britain on Friday as she fulfilled her ‘childhood dream’ by visiting NASA

Laura advised the GMB crew: ‘We have now been right here for the final 24 hours as a result of I used to be invited by Nasa to fulfill a few of the astronauts who’ve simply graduated right here to be the primary women and men to return to the moon.

‘It has been a childhood dream of mine. I simply love area. There’s an enormous tank and in it’s a duplicate of the Worldwide House Station. As quickly as I noticed that I cried,’ she admitted.

Laura added: ‘They need to get to the moon in 2024. I obtained to fulfill folks designing the brand new area fits and have a go in a moon rover. I felt like I used to be in The Martian film. It was wonderful.’

Over the moon: The meteorologist, 38, was overwhelmed with emotion as she offered a section exhibiting the vigorous coaching regime for trainee astronauts

Strolling on sunshine: Laura grew to become teary-eyed as she watched NASA mimic area circumstances by making the astronauts full duties underwater for six-and-a-half hours

The digital camera panned to Laura witnessing the coaching happening. She stated: ‘That is wonderful.

‘Doubtlessly the following time she does this she’s going to be doing this in area.

‘She’s going to be doing it on the Worldwide House Station and all of those human endeavours desires them to finally get to the moon, and the moon is only a treasure chest of science.

Thrilled: ‘It has been a childhood dream of mine, I simply love area, There’s an enormous tank and in it’s a a reproduction of the Worldwide House Station and as quickly as I noticed that I cried,’ Laura admitted

‘It simply helps perceive the earth, our photo voltaic system.

Being on the Worldwide House Station, the area walks they do is among the most harmful issues an astronaut can do in area so these area coaching session that we obtained to witness, up shut, such uncommon entry. They’re underwater for six and a half hours.’

After her section, host Ben Shephard joked: ‘They may get to the moon earlier than you end talking.’