Laura Whitmore on replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island: ‘It’s bittersweet’

It’s set to be a steamy January for 2020, with Love Island hitting our screens for its long-awaited sixth collection.

The most recent version of the ITV2 actuality goliath sees an entire new forged of singletons searching for love, a newly constructed villa in a brand new location, and a model new host.

Laura Whitmore has stepped because the presenter of Love Island collection six after common host Caroline Flack determined to step down from the massively common programme following her arrest in December final 12 months.

And whereas Whitmore, 34, is worked up on the prospect of a slow-motion sashay into the present, she advised HEARALPUBLICIST out in South Africa that having to take the reins from Flack in such circumstances is “not ideal”.

“It’s bittersweet, it’s not a great situation at all,” she defined to us within the Love Island villa. “It’s not ideal. The whole thing feels intimidating. I just want to do it justice and just be me.”

Whitmore added that she requested she spoke to Flack, 40, earlier than she took the function to see how she felt.

Bosses have mentioned the door is open for Flack to return (ITV)

“Caroline has been unimaginable. She messaged me earlier than ITV contacted me and he or she mentioned I actually hope you get the function. She mentioned she knew how a lot of fan I used to be of the present. I believed that was so pretty.

“I’m really happy to do the show, but I really wish it was a different situation.”

Love Island bosses have since defined that they might welcome Flack again ought to she need to return to the programme sooner or later.

“We are continuing to talk to Caroline. We are in constant contact and the door is open,” collection showrunner Amanda Stavri advised The Mirror.

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.