Laura Whitmore on replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island: ‘It’s bittersweet’

It’s set to be a steamy January for 2020, with Love Island hitting our screens for its long-awaited sixth collection.

The newest version of the ITV2 actuality goliath sees an entire new solid of singletons on the lookout for love, a newly constructed villa in a brand new location, and a model new host.

Laura Whitmore has stepped because the presenter of Love Island collection six after common host Caroline Flack determined to step down from the vastly standard programme following her arrest in December final 12 months.

And whereas Whitmore, 34, is worked up on the prospect of a slow-motion sashay into the present, she instructed HEARALPUBLICIST out in South Africa that having to take the reins from Flack in such circumstances is “not ideal”.

“It’s bittersweet, it’s not a great situation at all,” she defined to us within the Love Island villa. “It’s not ideal. The whole thing feels intimidating. I just want to do it justice and just be me.”

Whitmore added that she requested she spoke to Flack, 40, earlier than she took the position to see how she felt.

Bosses have stated the door is open for Flack to return (ITV)

“Caroline has been unbelievable. She messaged me earlier than ITV contacted me and he or she stated I actually hope you get the position. She stated she knew how a lot of fan I used to be of the present. I believed that was so beautiful.

“I’m really happy to do the show, but I really wish it was a different situation.”

Love Island bosses have since defined that they’d welcome Flack again ought to she need to return to the programme sooner or later.

“We are continuing to talk to Caroline. We are in constant contact and the door is open,” collection showrunner Amanda Stavri instructed The Mirror.

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.