Lauren Cohan set to return to The Walking Dead in season 10 finale

Certainly one of The Strolling Useless’s hottest characters is about to return to the present – and viewers don’t have lengthy to attend to see her in motion as soon as once more.

Maggie Rhee, who’s performed by Lauren Cohan, left the present in sequence 9 as a result of different commitments however is confirmed to be returning.

Beforehand, showrunner Angela Kang revealed to Comedian E-book that she would be a part of the solid once more in sequence 10, stating, “I can say that she is a series regular for season 11 and has a nice, big arc there. But we very well may be seeing the start of that in season 10.”

And, if the present’s IMDB web page is to be believed, we now know precisely when the character will make her momentous return.

Cohan is listed as a solid member on episode 16 of the continuing sequence 10 (the final episode of the sequence), which suggests she needs to be again on our screens by April.

It will actually be excellent news for followers of the present, lots of whom thought her preliminary departure was poorly executed by the writers.

Throughout her time away from the apocalyptic zombie present, Cohan starred in a single sequence of ABC’s comedy Whiskey Cavalier, which was subsequently cancelled by the community regardless of a broadly optimistic vital reception.

Sequence 10 is presently on a hiatus, with the primary eight episodes having already been broadcast and the remaining eight to renew airing within the UK from February 25th on Fox UK.