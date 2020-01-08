Laurent Baheux’s photos of African animals reveal both their majestic and sensitive sides

By Sarah Holt For Mailonline

There are images of African animals after which there are Laurent Baheux‘s images of African animals.

In his espresso desk ebook The Household Album of Wild Africa (by teNeues and YellowCorner), the French photographer showcases a group of animal photos that present their magnificence and lay naked their tender, weak and seemingly delicate sides.

Animals from cheetahs to elephants have been snapped nuzzling one another, tending to their younger, and apparently relishing the panorama during which they stay – taking baths, basking within the solar and having fun with a drink at a watering gap.

Within the foreword to the ebook Fedora Parkmann writes: ‘There isn’t any darkness, no ferocity within the animal portraits captured throughout his travels… Laurent Baheux advocates for the consideration of animals’ sensitivity.’

A few of the images characteristic intimate close-ups of the faces of animals, giving readers of the ebook the sense that they are wanting proper into the animals’ eyes.

The ebook’s writer, teNeues, explains: ‘Each is so rigorously composed and nicely lit that the main points equal the evocative precision of an Previous Masters portrait. By means of Baheux’s eyes we get near creatures that can each encourage and humble us all.’ Scroll down for a taster of Baheux’s astonishing photos.

Three lions nuzzle up to one another. Baheux has captured expressions of what appears to be like like pure contentment on their faces as they nestle into one another

A leopard is photographed mid-stride. The foreword to the ebook explains that Baheux’s quest is to seize the ‘absolute magnificence’ of the animal kingdom

A child primate clambers throughout an elder. E book writer teNeues has defined that Baheux’s images emphasise the themes’ particular person spirits

A hippo wallows within the water. Lots of the images in The Household Album of Wild Africa zoom in on the facial expressions of the themes

A giraffe is snapped wanting quizzically at a brash chicken that has simply landed on its nostril. The foreword to the ebook explains that Baheux tries to seize animals in states that replicate their ‘dignity, energy and spontaneity’

Baheux captures a hyena because it snaps its head round to have a look at one thing behind it. A string of saliva hangs from its lips and its fur is ruffled

A herd of elephants lumbers alongside the plains. 4 calves attempt to preserve tempo with the older members of the group

A cheetah settles on the grass, wanting contemplatively out over the African panorama. The foreword to the ebook describes how Baheux goals to transpose the ‘quiet energy’ of animals into his images

Baheux images an elephant and two calves by the mist as a chicken makes an attempt to take a break on the older elephant’s again

The Household Album of Wild Africa by Laurent Baheux, printed by teNeues and YellowKorner

The Household Album of Wild Africa by Laurent Baheux is printed by teNeues and YellowKorner and prices €98. Go to www.teneues.com and www.yellowkorner.com for extra.