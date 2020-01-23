Lavier’s monster night leads Alamosa to victory over Monte Vista

Alamosa let it fly from downtown, hitting 13 treys of their 61-12 win over Monte Vista on Saturday.

Alamosa was paced in scoring by Emily Lavier who accounted for 38 factors whereas additionally accumulating three rebounds. Lilly Lavier helped by chipping in six factors, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Alamosa heading to play Bayfield and Monte Vista taking up Pagosa Springs.

Monte Vista has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive.