Lavier’s monster night leads Alamosa to victory over Monte Vista

Alamosa let it rain from downtown, drilling 13 threes of their 61-12 victory over Monte Vista on Saturday.

Alamosa was lead in scoring by Emily Lavier who scored 38 factors whereas additionally grabbing three rebounds. Lilly Lavier aided the trouble by contributing six factors, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Alamosa heading to play Bayfield and Monte Vista taking up Pagosa Springs.

Monte Vista has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



