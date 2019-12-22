Law firm suspends two after TWELVE women say they were groped or harassed at Christmas party

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Printed: 11:40 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 11:45 EST, 22 December 2019

A prime regulation agency has suspended two workers after 12 ladies declare they have been groped and sexually harassed at their workplace Christmas celebration.

Round 60 workers of Plexus Legislation attended the lavish celebration on the Malmaison Resort in Manchester final week.

However feminine workers declare they have been groped by two of their colleagues and have been the topic of vulgar remarks.

One lady stated her breasts have been groped whereas one older married man reportedly instructed a lady half his age: ‘The issues I may do to you.’

A supply instructed The Solar: ‘There was undesirable sexual touching of a lady’s breasts, undesirable sexual touching of various ladies’s buttocks, kissing of their necks and different physique components.’

It was even alleged that one man stated to a lady: ‘I wish to f*** you.’

Whereas one other requested a lady: ‘How do you prefer to be f*****?’

Different feminine workers have been requested the place they have been staying the evening and in the event that they needed firm, a supply instructed authorized information web site Roll On Friday.

One lady on the celebration stated her breasts have been groped whereas one older married man reportedly instructed a lady half his age: ‘The issues I may do to you’

A spokesperson stated: ‘We are able to verify that we now have acquired a criticism referring to the behaviour of two people, which we’re actively investigating.

‘We take any allegations of this nature extraordinarily significantly and we’re taking all applicable motion.’

In earlier years, workers on the agency have needed to pay to attend the workplace Christmas celebration.