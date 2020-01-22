Law Graduate Recruitment in Indian Army, apply by 13 February

Indian Military will recruit certified and competent candidates for Choose Advocate Common (JAG) department . A complete of eight posts of this department might be stuffed, for which legislation graduates can apply on-line. Single women and men are eligible to use for these posts. Appointments might be on brief fee foundation. The final date for on-line utility 13 is February 2020. Different data associated to the submit, qualification and utility is given beneath:

Choose Advocate Common (JAG) Department, Whole Posts: 08

Course: 25 th (October 2020)

Classification of Vacancies

– Male, Place: 06

– Feminine, submit: 02

Qualification: Minimal 55 from acknowledged college or institute after commencement. ) Of LLB with proportion marks. Or 12 after 5 years of legislation diploma.

– Registered in Bar Council of India / State.

Age Vary

– Minimal 21 years and most 49 yr. That’s, the beginning of the applicant 02 July 1993 Earlier than and 01 of July 1999 To not be later. (Each dates included)

– Age calculation 01 of July 2020 Will likely be achieved on the idea

Minimal Bodily Standards

– Peak (Male): 157. 5 cm.

– Weight (male): in good proportion.

– Peak (Feminine): 152 cm.

– Weight (Feminine): 42 kg.

– Be utterly wholesome bodily and mentally.

pay scale

56, 100 as stipend throughout coaching, you’re going to get Rs. Month-to-month. – 56, 100 to 1, on the rank of lieutenant after completion of coaching. 77, 500 will get a pay scale of Rs. Navy service pay 15, 500 might be out there.

Choice Course of

– Candidates might be shortlisted on the idea of benefit and marks entered within the utility kind.

– Then the chosen candidates might be known as for a Psychological Take a look at, Group Take a look at, and Interview on the Choice Middle.

– This strategy of choice will final 5 days in two phases. Unsuccessful candidates might be disqualified within the first section.

– Profitable candidates in all phases should submit self attested photocopy of all paperwork associated to qualification.

– Then might be despatched for medical examination. After being absolutely wholesome, the candidates might be appointed for coaching.

Interview might be held right here: Allahabad, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Kapurthala

Coaching

– The coaching of chosen candidates might be achieved at Officers Coaching Academy (OTA), Chennai. This 49 will final for weeks. It is going to debut in October 2020.

– Candidates who efficiently full pre-commission coaching might be awarded Put up Graduate Diploma in 'Protection Administration and Strategic Research' by Madras College.

Utility Course of

Login to web site (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in). Now enter 'captcha' on the webpage current right here. Then click on on the 'Enter web site' button.

– On doing this the homepage of the web site will open. Right here below the title 'Officers Alternatives' on the left aspect.' JAG (Man) / JAG (Lady) – 25 'Two hyperlinks are given. Click on on one among these hyperlinks.

– On this approach the commercial associated to the submit might be downloaded. Learn it rigorously and test your eligibility.

– Then return to the homepage. Right here within the officers part, click on on the 'Officers Entry Apply / Login' button on the fitting.

– After this new webpage will open. Click on on the 'Registration' button right here. Then learn the given tips. Now click on on the Proceed button on the backside.

– On doing this the registration kind will open. Enter all the knowledge sought in it. Then click on on the submit button.

– After registration your profile will open. After this you click on on the 'Apply On-line' button.

– Then the official selection-eligibility webpage will open. Now verify the small print of your qualification. Then click on on the 'Apply' hyperlink.

– On this approach the applying kind will open. Now learn the rules given right here rigorously. Then click on the Proceed button.

'Then rigorously enter all different data, together with your private, and contacts. Then click on on the 'Save and Proceed' button and full the additional utility course of.

– After getting into all the knowledge, lastly 'Abstract of Data' webpage will open. Right here you will notice all the knowledge stuffed within the kind. You may test the shape. If you wish to enhance one thing, you may.

When all the knowledge is right, click on on the 'Submit' button on the finish. Then click on on the PDF icon.

Now the shape might be displayed on the pc display. Take two printouts out of it. Take one printout with you to the choice middle and maintain the opposite printout with you.

Take these paperwork to the choice middle

A printout of the applying (self attested photograph is pasted)

Marksheet and Certificates

of the Fifth and 12 ) – Graduate diploma or provisional and all years marksheet

– LLB diploma or provisional and marksheet of all years

Bar Council Registration

data :

– Should carry self attested photocopies with authentic copy of all paperwork or certificates.

– Candidates should have Aadhaar card.

– Benefit checklist of chosen candidates might be displayed on the web site.

– Throughout coaching, candidates will neither be allowed to marry nor reside with their mother and father or guardian. If anybody does this, he has to depart coaching.

– Chosen candidates might be given a brief fee of 10 years, which may be prolonged for 4 years. is.

Particular date

Final date for on-line utility: 13 February 2020 (midday 12 O'clock)

