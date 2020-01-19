Law professor, 61, tells of historic sex abuse by vicar who told her ‘this is what GOD wants’

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

A professor whose vicar sexually assaulted her whereas saying ‘that is what God needed’ 40 years in the past has right now condemned him as a ‘predator’ who had taken benefit of her religion.

Courageous Julie Macfarlane has waived her proper to anonymity to talk out in opposition to disgraced Church of England priest Meirion Griffiths, who was this week convicted of molesting her when she was an adolescent.

The college regulation professor, now 61, was subjected to a year-long marketing campaign of ‘disgusting’ and ‘repulsive’ repeated sexual abuse.

Sufferer Professor Julie Macfarlane has waived her proper to anonymity to talk out in opposition to disgraced Church of England priest Meirion Griffiths

Griffiths, 81, now faces jail after he was convicted on Monday of indecently assaulting Prof Macfarlane and one other lady from his congregation within the 1970s and 1980s.

Griffiths was a rector from the Diocese of Chichester, West Sussex, on the time and Portsmouth Crown Court docket, Hants, heard he grew ‘obsessed’ along with his victims earlier than ‘systematically’ abusing them.

Prof Macfarlane, who has since moved to Canada and lectures at Ontario’s College of Windsor, stated she turned to Griffiths when she was 17 and had doubts together with her religion.

She stated: ‘He was a really massive authority determine for me. I used to be a really earnest Christian lady.

‘He was my minister and authority determine. I went to him for my doubts which I used to be experiencing about my religion, and that is when he began to abuse me at the exact same time.

‘I had no thought what was occurring, I felt completely terrified. I felt completely repulsed and disgusted by what he requested me to do.

Vicar Meirion Griffiths outdoors Portsmouth Crown Court docket. He now faces jail after he was convicted on Monday of indecently assaulting Prod MacFarlane and one other lady within the 1970s and 1980s

‘However I believed he was a person of God, so he was in a position to try this to me over and over.

‘He informed me ‘that is what God needed’.’

Mom of three Prof Macfarlane additionally warned: ‘There’ll virtually definitely be different victims on the market.’

Prof Macfarlane contacted Sussex Police in 2014. She stated: ‘It has been a really, very very long time.

‘Not solely since this befell however since I have been attempting to place this proper, as a result of after I first determined that I wanted to do one thing to make sure that he would not do that to different folks — I used to be clear that the behaviour was predatory and can be a sample.

‘It occurred after I was an adolescent, by the point I used to be in my 30s I realised I had some accountability about this. That is after I first started to do one thing.’

She complained to Griffiths’ then-church in Australia after the priest emigrated to the nation and engaged in a prolonged authorized battle with the Diocese of Chichester and efficiently compelled the church’s insurer to alter its civil claims coverage.

The abuse has left her with continual Put up Traumatic Stress Dysfunction however Prof Macfarlane has praised fellow intercourse abuse victims who come ahead, citing the #MeToo marketing campaign.

She stated: ‘The extra individuals who rise up and say ‘me too’ the extra it will change the general public notion which nonetheless tends guilty the sufferer, and other people do not actually perceive why it takes so lengthy.

‘I seem like a powerful individual now however this took me a long time to do that.’

Jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court docket convicted Griffiths of 4 counts of indecent assault. He was cleared of two indecent assaults and will probably be sentenced at a date but to be fastened.

Requested about her response to the jury’s verdicts on Monday Prof Macfarlane stated it was a ‘day for hope not despair’.