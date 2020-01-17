Lawmaker proposes stronger protections for Colorado bicyclists

Elizabeth Coldren, a Denver psychologist who lives in Whittier, usually opts for much less busy streets on her morning commute on her bike even when it means going out of her approach. That’s as a result of she has to share the street with drivers who recklessly dominate the street, conserving her on excessive alert.

“I’m always on a swivel,” she stated. “I don’t feel safe. I wish I did.”

Beneath present legislation, cyclists and drivers are anticipated to share the street, however cyclists throughout Colorado really feel uneasy peddling out onto busy streets and are sometimes faulted for collisions with vehicles. The brand new invoice, sponsored by Sen. Mike Foote, a Lafayette Democrat, would definitively say that cyclists have proper of approach in bike lanes.

It additionally would create a brand new site visitors offense for failing to yield to a rider in a motorcycle lane. Ought to a driver trigger a crash or injure the bicycle owner, it could be punishable by a positive and jail time.

This invoice comes after various deadly crashes between bicyclists and drivers final yr prompted the Denver metro space’s biking group to extend requires change. Cyclists Scott Hendrickson, 60, and Alexis Bounds, 37, had been killed in separate crashes once they had been struck by vehicles as they had been using.

Foote stated he has spoken to Colorado cyclists and believes that implementing this measure will make them really feel safer once they enterprise onto busy streets.

“The law is being applied unevenly,” he stated. “Around the state, cyclists are still getting blamed or the driver isn’t getting blamed for failing to yield. We want to make it clear who is responsible and try to make enforcement more uniform across Colorado.”

Final yr, Gov. Jared Polis signed a invoice rising protections to “vulnerable road users,” together with cyclists, building staff and different pedestrians. Foote sponsored that invoice, as effectively, however felt this new laws would supply extra accountability on the roads.

Coldren helps the proposed laws. However even with elevated penalties for drivers, she stated, cyclists nonetheless appear to hold the burden of their security.

“Every day I have encounters with drivers, either texting, running lights and speeding past me, even when I’m in the bike lane,” stated Coldren. “Even on streets where there is a bike lane, drivers either don’t know or don’t acknowledge it.”