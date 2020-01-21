January 21, 2020 | four:25pm

Milk does a physique politic good.

Beneath an obscure rule, lawmakers on the Senate flooring are solely allowed to drink milk or water, enormously limiting the menu accessible to them all through the impeachment trial in opposition to President Trump.

The archaic dairy directive applies year-round, however was spotlighted on Tuesday as what’s anticipated to be a marathon continuing kicked off.

“[Florida Republican] Sen. Rick Scott tells me the rules only allow senators to drink water and milk on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial,” tweeted journalist Matt Laslo on Tuesday, to the incredulity of many on social-media.

“… i need a list now of the senators who will be drinking MILK ON THE FLOOR,” replied fellow reporter Natalie Grim.

“wait what about the Kool-Aid??” wrote consumer @CalvinSpeaksOut, in a jab on the impeachment push’s strict party-line division.

“If I see a senator just sipping a glass of milk…. I’m going to lose my damn mind,” chimed in Capitol Hill journalist Addy Baird.

The deep-cut rule, a number of customers identified, seems so far to a 1966 listening to by which then-Senate Minority Chief Everett Dirksen (R-In poor health.), requested a “tall glass of milk” for “lunch,” transcripts present.

“Is it in violation of the Senate rules if the Senator from Illinois asks one of the page boys to go to the restaurant and bring him a glass of milk?” Dirksen requested within the change. “If it is in violation of the rules I will forget it.”

Happily for Dirksen, the presiding officer affirmed, “There is nothing in the rules to prohibit the Senator from requesting a glass of milk.”

If nothing else, a glass of milk may pair properly with Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R-Pa.) sweet stash.