Lawsuit claims Colorado Springs police officer retaliated against man who gave him the finger

A lawsuit claims Colorado Springs police officer arrested and roughed up a person and initiated a sham prosecution of him for making an obscene gesture and filming the officer.

Michael Sexton filed the civil rights lawsuit towards Officer Matthew Anderson and the town of Colorado Springs on Tuesday in U.S. District Court docket in Denver.

The 31-page lawsuit goes by an inventory of different arrests and detainments made by Colorado Springs police that it says had been made with out trigger.

“CSPD has a history of retaliating against individuals who protest police officers and/or record their misconduct,” the lawsuit stated.

Kim Melchor, a Colorado Springs spokesperson, stated in an e-mail that the town doesn’t touch upon pending litigation.

On June 7, Sexton flashed a center finger at Anderson because the officer drove previous him, in line with the lawsuit. Anderson made a U-turn throughout 4 lanes of visitors and requested Sexton if he wanted assist.

After Sexton stated he didn’t, Anderson started to drive away, however the cop circled after Sexton crossed the road however not in crosswalk.

Sexton once more raised his center finger and started filming the officer.

“Defendant Anderson jumped out of his vehicle and grabbed Mr. Sexton. Defendant Anderson used force against Mr. Sexton within seconds of the initiation of the interaction,” the lawsuit says. “Defendant Anderson pulled Mr. Sexton to the police car by his wrist and shoved Mr. Sexton against, and over, the hood of his vehicle.”

Sexton informed the officer to settle down however Anderson continued to wrench his arm behind his again and apply his weight to his physique whereas Sexton was pinned to the automotive, in line with the swimsuit

Anderson gave Sexton a jay strolling ticket and he launched him.

The cost was dismissed after three months. The police division disciplined Anderson saying his actions violated the division’s discretionary judgement coverage, the lawsuit stated.

“However, Defendant Anderson was not disciplined for his wrongful arrest, clear violation of the First Amendment, and unlawful use of force,” the lawsuit, filed by Denver civil rights agency Killmer, Lane & Newman, stated.