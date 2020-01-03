Lawyer banned from the roads for 18 months for drink-driving in Jaguar XKR sports car 

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Printed: 05:11 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 05:16 EST, three January 2020

Neal Etherington pictured exterior Manchester Magistrates’ Courtroom

A visitors circumstances lawyer has been banned from the roads for 18 months after he was caught almost twice the drink-drive restrict in his Jaguar XKR sports activities automotive.

Neal Etherington, 64, was stopped close to his luxurious townhouse in Hale, Larger Manchester, on December 11 final 12 months after police received a tip off he was drunk on the wheel.

At Manchester Magistrates’ Courtroom Etherington, who has labored with a ‘no win no price’ agency in Wilmslow, admitted drink driving however claimed he was solely unsteady on his toes as he was a 64-year-old getting out of a automotive ‘six inches off the bottom.’

Prosecuting Miss Laura Friends stated: ‘The offence happened on the 11th December. Data was offered to the police by a member of the general public who stated they suspected the defendant was driving beneath the affect alongside Hale Street.

‘Cops attended at 10pm and so they smelled alcohol on his breath and he was unsteady on his toes. He offered a roadside pattern which he failed and was taken into custody. There aren’t any earlier convictions.’

Etherington offered a studying of 66 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The authorized restrict is 35mg.

Representing himself Etherington instructed the court docket: ‘Being ”unsteady on my toes” is a considerably trite remark.

Pictured is police stopping Neal Etherington’s Jaguar. Etherington offered a studying of 66 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The authorized restrict is 35mg

‘I am 64 getting out of a car six inches off the bottom so anybody could be.

‘However I am responsible as charged and I have never and will not drink drive once more, I’ve zero tolerance to it.

‘I am really fairly a cautious driver I have never had an accident in over 40 years and I do have a clear driving licence.

Etherington was additionally fined £120 and ordered to pay £117 in prices

‘I used to be handled nicely on the police station – greater than I deserved. I simply apologise for losing time.

‘I used to be self-employed on the time and investigated street visitors accidents and car thefts, mockingly.

‘I clearly cannot work for them as I will not be capable of exit and assist witnesses I am unemployed from now. There have been no passengers within the automotive and there was no accident.’

Etherington was additionally fined £120 and ordered to pay £117 in prices and surcharges. Chair of the bench Julia De’Sousa instructed him: ‘Thanks for being so trustworthy with the court docket however we do must disqualify you.’