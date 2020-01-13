Lawyer Dr Alan Blacker guilty of disability benefit fraud after CCTV caught him walking

A crooked lawyer has been convicted of profit fraud after he falsely claimed £60,000 in incapacity handouts and was seen strolling up and down stairs.

Dr Alan Blacker, 47, of Rochdale, Manchester, was captured on CCTV ‘shifting with ease’ round Cardiff Crown Courtroom after profitable a case, regardless of claiming advantages supposed for folks with no legs or ft.

He claimed his ‘complete life centred round avoiding ache’ and pocketed a complete of £60,000 in Division for Work and Pensions money between September 1997 and October 2015.

DWP officers launched an investigation, however Dr Blacker, who was recognized for his ‘Harry potter-style’ outfits, maintained the authorities had been conspiring him towards him as a result of he had gained authorized battles towards them.

He was given a nine-month jail sentence suspended for 2 years at Minshull Road Crown Courtroom in Manchester after a decide branded him a ‘dishonest man and a deluded fantasist’.

CCTV pictures from Cardiff Crown Courtroom present Dr Alan Blacker strolling with ease regardless of claiming incapacity advantages between 1997 and 2005

Dr Alan Blacker is pictured with a strolling aide outdoors Minshull Road Crown Courtroom in Manchester

Dr Blacker, who additionally goes by the identify Lord Harley, claimed incapacity dwelling allowance together with a excessive charge mobility element which is normally relevant to claimants who haven’t any legs or ft from beginning or attributable to amputation.

In a single declare type from 1998 he mentioned: ‘My complete life centres round avoiding ache, I can not keep it up via life with out it actually impacting me and inflicting me actual ache. I’m not in a position to maintain my deal with another factor.

‘I began with these issues in 1996. I’ve issues with self care. These issues trigger a threat to my life’.

In a subsequent assertion he additionally mentioned he had his personal specifically tailored bathe and mentioned: ‘Some days I lay in mattress all day and can’t encourage myself to stand up. I really feel like my situation has worsened.’

He was convicted of profit fraud after the CCTV was proven to a jury.

Sentencing Decide Paul Lawton informed him: ‘The image you painted was one among a severely disabled man however what you mentioned was plainly dishonest.

‘You frequently went out and walked round with no strolling stick, assist or carer. You walked round a main faculty frequently in your capability as faculty governor.

‘You made weekly visits to the miniature railway societies the place you assisted in driving and sustaining the trains and took half in observe upkeep.

‘These weren’t the actions of a person in excruciating day by day ache. You had been strolling round Cardiff crown court docket ascending and descending metal flights of stairs with no issue by any means.

‘When you do have diagnoses of alkalising spondylitis and tenosynovitis, you merely use these current circumstances as a dishonest shroud behind which you fully exaggerated your bodily disabilities.

‘After observing you over a sustained interval at trial, I’m glad that you’re not solely a dishonest man, but in addition a deluded fantasist.

Incriminating CCTV pictures present Dr Blacker strolling up stairs of Cardiff Crown Courtroom in 204

‘Finally and in desperation you tried to inform the jury that the DWP had been conspiring to convict you due to your success towards them as a advantages enchantment lawyer. This was utter desperation from a person confronted with the reality.

‘One factor you plainly failed to know in your authorized training Mr Blacker, is that the rule of regulation applies to us all – it has no preferences or favourites and people who abuse it are inevitably came upon, as you had been.

‘The jury correctly noticed via your full Walter Mitty existence. That was public cash that you just dishonestly claimed, the loss to the tax payer in extra of £60,000.’

Blacker got here to prominence in 2014 when one other decide in Cardiff demanded to know why Blacker appeared earlier than him carrying vibrant ribbons and badges on his robe to symbolize a person charged with demise by harmful driving.

He in contrast his outfit to ‘one thing out of Harry Potter’ and urged Blacker to decorate extra appropriately in future.’

On the time Blacker publicly claimed he was ‘shocked, appalled and really upset’ by the criticism however CCTV of him at court docket was later seized after DWP officers suspected he was illegally pocketing handouts.

Extra CCTV reveals Dr Blacker greeting a clerk, trying comfortable and relaxed, regardless of him claiming that his ‘complete life centres round avoiding ache’

Prosecuting, Miss Chloe Fordham mentioned: ‘Witnesses describe many circumstances the place he was engaged in a variety of actions comparable to first assist coaching, which requires bodily actions and the development of a mannequin railway.

‘He was seen strolling up and down stairs and moving into and out of automobiles with out issue. He was seen to make use of a stick however there was no one serving to him standing or strolling.

‘He believed he was somebody who was entitled to retain his advantages however the prosecution say he was dishonest in regards to the adjustments in his circumstances in an effort to proceed to say incapacity dwelling allowance.

‘The excessive charge mobility element is offered to individuals who can not stroll in any respect, or haven’t any legs or ft from beginning or attributable to amputation.

‘They’ll solely stroll brief distances earlier than being in extreme discomfort or endangering their life. They’re both 100 cent blind and/or 80 per cent deaf, or considerably mentally impaired.

‘A center charge care element is offered for individuals who require frequent help getting out and in of the toilet, washing, dressing and tending to their wants. Additionally they require supervision all through the day.

‘The defendant mentioned he wanted somebody for ‘bodily help’, for attending to the toilet, and he had an issue preserving his stability. He mentioned he might stroll not more than 20 yards says he falls over frequently and has hassle crossing the roads.

‘When requested if he would want somebody he mentioned ‘sure, on a regular basis with out fail. I can not rise from my ft with out somebody, I can not arise for lengthy sufficient’. He additionally mentioned he has issues reducing up meals and consuming and consuming.

‘He mentioned he at all times discovered sitting painful and mentioned he has to make use of giant dealt with cutlery. In 2011 there was an extra type claiming his entitlement to advantages was applicable as he was unable to stroll and wanted full bodily help.

‘He mentioned he obtained bodily care from somebody and mentioned he was vulnerable to harming himself accidentally.’

‘He mentioned he practised regulation via a charity and never for monetary achieve and was proven footage the place he was seen shifting about with ease at Cardiff Crown Courtroom in 2014.

‘He informed them he gained a Crown Courtroom case on behalf of a shopper and he grew to become significantly elated nevertheless it It will need to have been clear to Alan Blacker that when he was in a position to transfer round, he ought to have knowledgeable these information to the DWP. However he knew this is able to have an effect on his entitlement.

The DWP stopped Blacker’s advantages in 2016 following a evaluate. That very same yr he was struck off for making ‘inaccurate and deceptive’ statements about his tutorial memberships and was later made bankrupt by the Solicitors Regulation Authority with money owed of over £100,000.

Blacker denied profit fraud. Defence lawyer lawyer Dominic D’Souza mentioned in mitigation: ‘This man has suffered with many extreme disabilities. These circumstances are debilitating.

‘He has assisted over 7,500 purchasers over a 25 yr foundation and he had been doing probono authorized work.

‘He’s someone, bar this incident, who has contributed to this group that places folks like me to disgrace.

‘The query of being a physician, or lord, or viscount, there are self worth points there.

‘He has finished an terrible lot for an terrible lot of individuals. He suffers from a Walter Mitty need to enhance his shallowness. This isn’t an out and out fraud. This will likely be paid again over time.’