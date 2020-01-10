Lawyer ‘raped and sexually assaulted woman after taking her on a date on his father’s speedboat’ 

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 19:45 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:45 EST, 9 January 2020

A lawyer raped a lady on after taking her on his father’s speedboat whereas they had been on their first date, a courtroom heard.

Tom Ridgewell-Manson met the girl, who can’t be named for authorized causes, hours earlier than after chatting to her on-line.

The 24-year-old took her to the River Exe estuary on the boat and the watched the solar set.

The trainee solicitor smoked hashish and drank lager along with her at Dawlish Warren seashore in Devon, Exeter Crown Courtroom heard.

Mr Ridgwell-Manson raped his sufferer after trapping her on a seashore, Exeter Crown Courtroom (pictured) was instructed right now. He denies rape

Mr Ridgewell-Manson allegedly sexually assaulted the girl repeatedly and raped her not less than as soon as in a two-person tent, The Solar stories.

She says that she made it clear she wouldn’t have intercourse with him on the primary date and textual content him the following day saying: ‘No means no.’

One message learn: ‘You tried to benefit from me. No means no. I don’t give a s*** that you’re used to getting what you need. I felt so weak being trapped on that seashore collectively.

‘I hope you perceive women have a proper to show you down. You had been a bit of wealthy boy taking part in along with your father’s toy, pondering you may get intercourse with a woman.’

Pictured: Dawlish Warren, the place the girl claims Mr Ridgewell-Manson raped her after their date

After sending the textual content messages, the girl went to the police. Mr Ridgewell-Manson denies rape.

He says that he believed every part that occurred was consensual and claims the girl was kissing and cuddling him. The trial continues.