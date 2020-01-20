Lawyers Read Preamble Outside Bombay High Court Protesting Citizenship Law

“We read the Preamble to reaffirm our faith in the Constitution of India,” mentioned a senior counsel (PTI)

Mumbai:

A bunch of attorneys on Monday learn out the Preamble to the Structure of India exterior the Bombay Excessive Courtroom gate in Mumbai to protest the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and “some action” being taken in opposition to individuals throughout the nation for opposing it.

Over 50 attorneys, together with senior counsels Navroze Seervai, Gayatri Singh and Mihir Desai, learn out the preamble in unison, and later mentioned nobody can divide the nation and its residents on the idea of faith.

The attorneys mentioned the CAA seeks to supply citizenship to refugees belonging to 6 non secular communities however leaves out one -Islam, which is “constitutionally wrong”.

“We read the Preamble to reaffirm our faith in the Constitution of India and in its sovereign, secular and democratic nature and as a means to protest against some action taken across the country against people, which is against the Constitution,” Mr Seervai advised reporters.

Advocate Mubin Solkar mentioned the target behind studying the preamble was to “instill confidence among crores of people across India that our Constitution says the country is secular and a democratic republic”.

“The CAA when combined with NRC (National Register of Citizens) becomes a lethal combination as the amendment to it excludes one particular community. It is discriminatory and arbitrary to do so,” Mr Solkar mentioned.

One other lawyer, Tahira Shaikh, mentioned the Structure didn’t permit anybody, together with the federal government, to divide or distinguish its residents on the idea of religions and therefore what’s being accomplished is mistaken.

Protests have been occurring in several components of the nation in opposition to the brand new legislation, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jain refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.